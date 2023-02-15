Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) by 1,222.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,990 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned 0.71% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the second quarter worth $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Price Performance

Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $17.80.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

