Telcoin (TEL) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $146.22 Million

Telcoin (TEL) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $146.22 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Telcoin

Telcoin’s genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is the native medium of exchange, reserve asset and protocol token of the Telcoin user-owned, decentralized financial platform. TEL enables end users to seamlessly access and power a global suite of user owned, decentralized financial products. TEL incentives coordinate market participants, such as telecoms and active users, to provide specific value added services to end users of the platform, aligning the incentives of the Telcoin ecosystem towards providing every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products.The Telcoin Platform Telcoin is a user-owned, decentralized financial platform powered by active Telcoin users, Mobile Network Operators, and Mobile Financial Service Providers. By aligning telecoms around a user-owned, decentralized financial platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products far superior to traditional banking services.”

