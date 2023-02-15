Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,095.98

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,095.98 ($25.44) and traded as low as GBX 1,886 ($22.89). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,886 ($22.89), with a volume of 128,407 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,305.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,102.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,093.40.
Telecom Plus Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a GBX 34 ($0.41) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $30.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Telecom Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.
Telecom Plus Company Profile
Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.
