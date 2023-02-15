Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.63 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. Teradata’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Teradata updated its Q1 guidance to $0.60-0.64 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.90-2.06 EPS.

Teradata Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TDC stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $41.22. The stock had a trading volume of 326,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,519. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Teradata has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $208,379.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $199,786.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,699 shares of company stock worth $973,316 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,294,000 after purchasing an additional 488,522 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth about $59,279,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

