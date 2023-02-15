Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CAO Sells $134,778.28 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Terex Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Terex stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.15. 776,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,799. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $57.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 11.98%.

Terex announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 19th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,016,000 after buying an additional 362,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Terex by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,041 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Terex by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,472,000 after purchasing an additional 44,022 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,377,000 after acquiring an additional 90,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEX. Citigroup lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

