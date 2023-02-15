TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0309 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $302.38 million and $40.54 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00081319 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00057938 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000371 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010208 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001125 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00024259 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001798 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003854 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001928 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,151,808 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,439,517 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.