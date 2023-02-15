Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,137 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $30,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Tesla by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded up $2.81 on Wednesday, reaching $212.06. The company had a trading volume of 90,694,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,760,406. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.96.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.54.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

