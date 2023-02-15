Teton Advisors Inc. Invests $374,000 in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of American Vanguard at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 16.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 2.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 6.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 7.8% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Vanguard Trading Down 2.3 %

AVD opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Vanguard Co. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

American Vanguard Increases Dividend

American Vanguard Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

