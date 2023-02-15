Teton Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Agilysys by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.
Agilysys Stock Up 0.6 %
AGYS opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.59. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.25 and a beta of 0.94.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 8,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $724,601.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,133,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO William David Wood III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $503,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,746.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 8,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $724,601.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,133,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,461 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
