Teton Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Agilysys by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys Stock Up 0.6 %

AGYS opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.59. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.12 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 8,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $724,601.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,133,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO William David Wood III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $503,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,746.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 8,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $724,601.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,133,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,461 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

About Agilysys

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.