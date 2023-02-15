Teton Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 29.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in OPKO Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in OPKO Health by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 206,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 85,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after buying an additional 3,037,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

In other OPKO Health news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. purchased 14,285,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 94,285,714 shares in the company, valued at $32,999,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other OPKO Health news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. bought 14,285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,285,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,999,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $447,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,831,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,259,224.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Stock Down 4.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPK stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $919.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

