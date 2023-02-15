Tezos One Day Trading Volume Hits $26.08 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00004674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $26.08 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00010910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00008030 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004734 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001824 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 948,712,124 coins and its circulating supply is 927,299,248 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.