The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.81

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and traded as high as $9.32. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 6,881 shares.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.2387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEE. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $762,000. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

