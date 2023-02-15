The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.81

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and traded as high as $9.32. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 6,881 shares.
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14.
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.2387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund
The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
