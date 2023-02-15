The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Clorox were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Clorox by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Clorox by 345.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 63,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 49,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.76. 253,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,665. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.33. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.59.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. Clorox’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.09.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

