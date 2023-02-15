The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,059 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $28,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $255.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $311.59.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.18.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 in the last three months. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

