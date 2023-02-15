The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Cut by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,405 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $23,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.18.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:EL opened at $255.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $311.59. The company has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

