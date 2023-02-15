The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €33.00 Price Target

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €33.00 ($35.48) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 27.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($51.61) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($55.91) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($38.71) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($69.89) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded up €0.22 ($0.24) on Wednesday, hitting €45.61 ($49.04). The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €38.29 and a 200 day moving average of €36.25. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($13.33) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($23.06).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.