The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.4% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.65.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.00. 605,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.79. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $352.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

