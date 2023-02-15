The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Trimmed by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $319.28. The stock had a trading volume of 560,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,757. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.86. The company has a market cap of $326.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

