The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives $166.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Middleby to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $155.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Middleby has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $194.65.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $32,586.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $32,586.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $161,680.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone Run Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,756,000 after buying an additional 407,150 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 286,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,401,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

