The North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Stock Price Up 1%

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 311 ($3.78) and last traded at GBX 309 ($3.75). Approximately 266,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 138,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306 ($3.71).

The North American Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £431.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 959.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 306.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 305.66.

The North American Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,750.00%.

Insider Transactions at The North American Income Trust

The North American Income Trust Company Profile

In other The North American Income Trust news, insider Patrick Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 320 ($3.88) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($19,422.19). In other news, insider Patrick Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 320 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($19,422.19). Also, insider Karyn Lamont acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 315 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £9,450 ($11,471.23). 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

