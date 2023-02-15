The North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Stock Price Up 1%

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 311 ($3.78) and last traded at GBX 309 ($3.75). Approximately 266,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 138,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306 ($3.71).
The North American Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock has a market cap of £431.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 959.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 306.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 305.66.
The North American Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,750.00%.
The North American Income Trust Company Profile
The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.
