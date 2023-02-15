The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Timken has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Timken has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Timken to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Timken stock opened at $86.04 on Wednesday. Timken has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Timken will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,239,259.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,514.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Timken during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

