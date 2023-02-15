The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Trimmed by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 3.0% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $107.58. 1,423,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,929,594. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Huber Research initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

