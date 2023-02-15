TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.41

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.41 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.37 ($0.00). TomCo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.00), with a volume of 12,349,826 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30. The firm has a market cap of £7.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48.

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

