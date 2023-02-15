Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$125.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s current price.

TIH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares raised Toromont Industries to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Toromont Industries from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$118.14.

Toromont Industries Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of TSE TIH traded up C$6.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$113.52. The stock had a trading volume of 195,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,093. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$102.47. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$93.25 and a 52 week high of C$124.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Insider Activity

Toromont Industries Company Profile

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.00, for a total value of C$510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,529 shares in the company, valued at C$19,229,958.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

