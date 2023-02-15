Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $14.99.

Insider Activity at Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Conrad S. Ciccotello purchased 3,900 shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,786.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $641,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $188,000.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.