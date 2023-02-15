TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $330.07

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 330.07 ($4.01) and traded as low as GBX 328.50 ($3.99). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 334.50 ($4.06), with a volume of 665,793 shares changing hands.
TR Property Investment Trust Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 318.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 329.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 374.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77.
TR Property Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of GBX 5.65 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.
Insider Activity
TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile
TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.
See Also
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.