TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $330.07

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 330.07 ($4.01) and traded as low as GBX 328.50 ($3.99). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 334.50 ($4.06), with a volume of 665,793 shares changing hands.

TR Property Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 318.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 329.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 374.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77.

Get TR Property Investment Trust alerts:

TR Property Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of GBX 5.65 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Insider Activity

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Andrew Vaughan purchased 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.07) per share, for a total transaction of £24,977.60 ($30,319.98).

(Get Rating)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.