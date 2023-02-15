TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Short Interest Up 15.8% in January

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
TransUnion Stock Performance
TransUnion stock traded up $3.53 on Wednesday, hitting $71.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,560. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $105.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TransUnion from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.
Institutional Trading of TransUnion
About TransUnion
TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransUnion (TRU)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.