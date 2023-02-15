Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $906.89

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 906.89 ($11.01) and traded as high as GBX 1,023.50 ($12.42). Travis Perkins shares last traded at GBX 1,011 ($12.27), with a volume of 608,920 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TPK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Travis Perkins to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 900 ($10.92) to GBX 800 ($9.71) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($15.17) to GBX 1,110 ($13.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,404.29 ($17.05).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 975.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 906.58.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Stories

