Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Trimble in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst J. Ho anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trimble’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trimble’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRMB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

Trimble Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $55.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.28. Trimble has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $74.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after acquiring an additional 342,426 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Trimble by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,789,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trimble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,597,000 after buying an additional 40,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,182,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $261,583,000 after buying an additional 81,876 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,922,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,880,000 after buying an additional 427,840 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.