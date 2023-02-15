TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.85-$5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.79 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion. TriNet Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.85 to $5.65 EPS.

TriNet Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $80.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,999. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.45. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $103.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TNET shares. Cowen reduced their target price on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on TriNet Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.50.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,541 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $229,960.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,405 shares of company stock worth $1,583,327 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1,609.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.