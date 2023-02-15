TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70 to $2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-2% yr/yr or $398.95 million to $402.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.58 million. TriNet Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.85 to $5.65 EPS.
TriNet Group Stock Performance
TNET stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $80.37. The company had a trading volume of 459,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $103.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TNET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on TriNet Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.50.
Insider Activity at TriNet Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TriNet Group by 31.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.
