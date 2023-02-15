Triple Point VCT 2011 plc (LON:TPOB) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 79 Per Share

Triple Point VCT 2011 plc (LON:TPOB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 79 ($0.96) per share on Friday, March 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Triple Point VCT 2011’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Triple Point VCT 2011 Stock Up 6.7 %
Shares of LON:TPOB opened at GBX 80 ($0.97) on Wednesday. Triple Point VCT 2011 has a 52-week low of GBX 34.50 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 81 ($0.98). The stock has a market cap of £47.40 million and a P/E ratio of 6.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 75.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 64.12.
Triple Point VCT 2011 Company Profile
Read More
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamour Stock You Need To Know About
- Should You Make Room For Marriott In Your Portfolio?
- 3 Tickers Leading the Tech Recovery
- Consumer Staples vs. Consumer Discretionary
Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point VCT 2011 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point VCT 2011 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.