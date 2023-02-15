Triple Point VCT 2011 plc (LON:TPOB) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 79 Per Share

Triple Point VCT 2011 plc (LON:TPOB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 79 ($0.96) per share on Friday, March 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Triple Point VCT 2011’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Triple Point VCT 2011 Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of LON:TPOB opened at GBX 80 ($0.97) on Wednesday. Triple Point VCT 2011 has a 52-week low of GBX 34.50 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 81 ($0.98). The stock has a market cap of £47.40 million and a P/E ratio of 6.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 75.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 64.12.

Triple Point VCT 2011 Company Profile

Triple Point VCT 2011 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in cinema digitization, solar PV, anaerobic digestion, landfill gas, SME lending and hydro project management sectors. The fund considers investments at startup and more mature stages. It makes investments in small and medium sized companies.

