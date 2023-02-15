Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Triton International has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Triton International has a payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Triton International to earn $10.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Triton International stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.86. 115,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,328. Triton International has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.47.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. Triton International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 45.95%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triton International will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Triton International by 28.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Triton International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Triton International by 11.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Triton International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Triton International by 119.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

