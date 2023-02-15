Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Triton International had a net margin of 45.95% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Triton International Stock Performance

NYSE TRTN traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.95. 101,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,352. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average is $64.47. Triton International has a 1 year low of $48.64 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Triton International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triton International

Triton International Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Triton International by 28.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Triton International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Triton International by 11.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Triton International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Triton International by 119.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 25,622 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

