Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Triton International had a net margin of 45.95% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Triton International Stock Performance
NYSE TRTN traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.95. 101,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,352. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average is $64.47. Triton International has a 1 year low of $48.64 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.
Triton International Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.93%.
Triton International Company Profile
Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.
