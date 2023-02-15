Uniswap (UNI) Market Capitalization Tops $5.17 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and approximately $94.46 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $6.78 or 0.00028737 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.60 or 0.00421936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014253 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000804 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004279 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017572 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000384 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

