United States 3x Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USOU) Trading 1.7% Higher

United States 3x Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USOU – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.27. 93,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 125,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.
United States 3x Oil Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States 3x Oil Fund (USOU)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for United States 3x Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States 3x Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.