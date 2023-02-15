United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Stake Lessened by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 37,308 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.34% of United States Cellular worth $29,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in United States Cellular by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in United States Cellular by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 15.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Cellular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $35,964.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,217.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USM opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. United States Cellular Co. has a 52-week low of $19.22 and a 52-week high of $32.65.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

