Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Short Interest Update

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,600 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the January 15th total of 216,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 123,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of Universal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Universal by 16.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Universal by 6.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of UVV traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.44. 54,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average is $51.99. Universal has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $64.13.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $795.04 million for the quarter.

Universal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

About Universal

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

