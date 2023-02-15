UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UOL Group Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:UOLGY opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. UOL Group has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72.

UOL Group Company Profile

UOL Group Ltd. engages in the investments in properties, subsidiaries, associated companies, and listed and unlisted securities. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services. The Property Development segment refers to the development of properties for sale.

