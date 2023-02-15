UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
UOL Group Trading Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:UOLGY opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. UOL Group has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72.
UOL Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UOL Group (UOLGY)
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamour Stock You Need To Know About
- Should You Make Room For Marriott In Your Portfolio?
- 3 Tickers Leading the Tech Recovery
- Consumer Staples vs. Consumer Discretionary
Receive News & Ratings for UOL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UOL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.