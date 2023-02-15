Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $690-705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.22 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.82.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.94. 3,041,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. Upwork has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $26.41.

Insider Activity at Upwork

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 7,179 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $86,578.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 8,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $102,112.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 876,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,924.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $86,578.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,210.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,033 shares of company stock worth $741,714. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $10,257,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,791,000 after buying an additional 966,196 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Upwork by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,378,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after buying an additional 601,358 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,824,000 after buying an additional 387,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,776,000 after buying an additional 368,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.