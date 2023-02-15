Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Cuts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.31. 226,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,762,114. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $111.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.56.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

