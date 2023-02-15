Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.7% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,560 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,816,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,880,000 after acquiring an additional 300,899 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,135,000 after acquiring an additional 815,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.66. 138,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,740. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $38.18.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

