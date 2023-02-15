Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Up 0.1%

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.71 and last traded at $72.30. 385,347 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $72.24.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1,298.9% in the 4th quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42,280 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

