Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

SigFig Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 4.0% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $76,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 54,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $148.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $171.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.49.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.