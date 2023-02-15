Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Raised by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,224. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.12 and a 200 day moving average of $136.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

