Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Lifted by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,643,000 after purchasing an additional 378,049 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,630,000 after purchasing an additional 212,555 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,737,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,423,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,365,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,299,000 after purchasing an additional 95,178 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,329. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

