Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Boosted by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,573. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

