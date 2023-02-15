Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,997,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,435,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000,000 after purchasing an additional 134,173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,139,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,329,000 after purchasing an additional 337,195 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VTI stock opened at $206.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

