Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNDW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ BNDW traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.90. 20,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,914. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.42. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.26 and a 12-month high of $76.75.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

