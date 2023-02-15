Venus (XVS) Market Capitalization Achieves $86.02 Million

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Venus token can currently be bought for $5.87 or 0.00025880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $86.02 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,649,431 tokens. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

